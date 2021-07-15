 Skip to main content

Scientific Games Proposes to Acquire Remaining Interest In SciPlay At 11% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 7:37am   Comments
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMSsubmitted a proposal to its board to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) in an all-stock transaction.
  • Currently, Scientific Games owns 81% of the economic interest and 98% of the voting interest in SciPlay.
  • SciPlay shareholders would receive 0.250 shares of SGMS for each share of SciPlay, implying an enterprise value of $1.9 billion. 
  • The transaction implies a premium of 11% based on the SGMS and SciPlay respective closing stock prices on July 14.
  • Scientific Games expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to the shares.
  • Scientific Games held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: SCPL shares traded higher by 7.23% at $16.47 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech Media

