Calyxt Appoints Michael A. Carr As CEO
- Biotechnology company Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) has appointed Michael A. Carr as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 27, 2021.
- Carr will also serve as a member of Calyxt's Board of Directors.
- Carr most recently held the role as the Vice President of M&A, Strategy, and Innovation at Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR).
- Carr was also a Partner at BAC Investments, a consulting, advisory, and investment firm.
- He has an M.B.A. from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University and also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from California State University – Northridge.
- Price action: CLXT shares closed lower by 2.08% at $4.23 on Thursday.
