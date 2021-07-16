 Skip to main content

Calyxt Appoints Michael A. Carr As CEO

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 6:17am   Comments
  • Biotechnology company Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) has appointed Michael A. Carr as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 27, 2021.
  • Carr will also serve as a member of Calyxt's Board of Directors.
  • Carr most recently held the role as the Vice President of M&A, Strategy, and Innovation at Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR).
  • Carr was also a Partner at BAC Investments, a consulting, advisory, and investment firm.
  • He has an M.B.A. from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University and also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from California State University – Northridge.
  • Price action: CLXT shares closed lower by 2.08% at $4.23 on Thursday.

