Vectrus Secures Two Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V Task Orders Valued $40M

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
  • Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) has been awarded two new firm-fixed-price task orders valued at $40 million to provide installation and other support services to the U.S. Air Force.
  • The task orders were awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V, or AFCAP V, which is a $6.4 billion IDIQ contract vehicle.
  • The company says these recent wins build on their AFCAP successes announced in the first quarter and demonstrate Vectrus’s ability to support clients’ contingency and humanitarian support requirements with a full range of facilities and logistical services across the globe.
  • Price action: VEC shares traded higher by 0.31% at $44.94 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

