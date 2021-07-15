 Skip to main content

Honeywell, Nexii Form Strategic Alliance To Support Sustainable Building Development

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Honeywell, Nexii Form Strategic Alliance To Support Sustainable Building Development
  • Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. entered a strategic alliance to support development of buildings with a reduced environmental impact.
  • Honeywell will be the exclusive building technologies supplier for new buildings constructed by Nexii.
  • Nexii will be using Honeywell Small and Medium Building Administrator powered by Honeywell Forge.
  • Honeywell will also be providing fire and security systems to support Nexii-constructed buildings.
  • Price action: HON shares traded higher by 1.93% at $232.17 on the last check Thursday.

