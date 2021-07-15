 Skip to main content

Comcast Notes Double Digit Ad Rate Surge For Fall TV Season: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) advertising rates and the ad inventory volume sold for the fall television season surged by double-digit percentages year-on-year, Reuters reports.
  • The NBCUniversal parent sought sponsors for inventory, including the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI in February.
  • It marked the first upfront sales period in which Comcast sold local, national and global advertising inventory together for traditional TV and digital programming.
  • Comcast reportedly sold $1 billion ad inventory on its digital channels and $500 million in ad inventory on the Peacock streaming service.
  • Around 85% of the Super Bowl LVI ad inventory scheduled for Feb. 13 is sold or in discussions, and the ad rates for Sunday Night Football scaled record highs.
  • The ad rate surge was attributable to limited supply and higher pandemic-recovery-driven demand from more marketers and ad spending ramp up.
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) -owned WarnerMedia also noted similar trends.
  • Price action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.34% at $57.97 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

