Facebook, Instagram To Offer Over $1B To Eligible Creators Through 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to pay over $1 billion to creators on Facebook and Instagram through 2022.
  • The new $1 billion investment will include new bonus programs for eligible creators on hitting certain milestones, Variety reports
  • It will also provide seed funding for creators to produce their content.
  • Bonuses are available by invitation now to some creators on both Facebook and Instagram.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 1.13% at $348.11 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

