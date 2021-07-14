Vicinity Motor Receives $1M Order For Medium-Duty Electric Truck
- Electric, CNG and clean diesel vehicles supplier Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has received an initial order from a private operator in British Columbia for 10 VMC 1200 Class 3 Trucks valued over $1.0 million.
- This order is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2022.
- VMC 1200 is a medium-duty electric truck powered by a 150 kWh Li-Ion battery pack an electrical powertrain that provides up to 150 kW of power and 800 lb-ft of torque.
- It has a 6,000-pound load capacity and an expected range of up to 150 miles on a single charge.
- “We expect to see additional orders as we continue to introduce the VMC 1200 across our dealer network to potential customers in a market that sees over 400,000 vehicles sold per year,” said CEO William Trainer.
- Price action: VEV shares are trading lower by 3.53% at $6.27 on the last check Wednesday.
