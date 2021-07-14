Apple Allocates Over $1B For California's Affordable Housing Support
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) earmarked over $1 billion out of a $2.5 billion fund to address California's affordable housing crisis.
- The iPhone maker deployed over $500 million by 2020 since the Nov. 2019 announcement to combat the pandemic-driven intensified housing challenges.
- It has supported affordable housing efforts across 25 California counties.
- Around two-thirds of borrowers are Hispanic, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, or American Indian.
- The program has also provided additional benefits for teachers, veterans, and firefighters, which comprise nearly 10% of borrowers.
- Apple held $69.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 27, 2021.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.93% at $148.45 on the last check Wednesday.
