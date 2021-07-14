 Skip to main content

Apple Allocates Over $1B For California's Affordable Housing Support
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLearmarked over $1 billion out of a $2.5 billion fund to address California's affordable housing crisis.
  • The iPhone maker deployed over $500 million by 2020 since the Nov. 2019 announcement to combat the pandemic-driven intensified housing challenges. 
  • It has supported affordable housing efforts across 25 California counties.
  • Around two-thirds of borrowers are Hispanic, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, or American Indian. 
  • The program has also provided additional benefits for teachers, veterans, and firefighters, which comprise nearly 10% of borrowers.
  • Apple held $69.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 27, 2021.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.93% at $148.45 on the last check Wednesday.

