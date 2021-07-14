This Social Media Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Facebook, Amazon, Apple And Microsoft

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has given investors a lot more to smile for than selfies over the past year.

Since July 2020, Snap stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of peer social media and tech giants: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Snap has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S.

The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

Here's how the returns break down from July 2020 to present: