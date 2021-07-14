This Social Media Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Facebook, Amazon, Apple And Microsoft
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has given investors a lot more to smile for than selfies over the past year.
Since July 2020, Snap stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of peer social media and tech giants: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.
Snap has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S.
The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.
Here's how the returns break down from July 2020 to present:
- Amazon is up from $3,084 a share to $3,677.36 for a return of 19.24%
- Microsoft is up from $208.35 a share to $280.98 for a return of 34.86%
- Facebook is up from $239.73 a share to $352.09 for a return of 46.87%
- Apple is up from $97.06 a share to $145.64 for a return of 50.05%
- And finally, Snap is up from $23.74 a share to $63.95 for a return of 169.38%
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: camera social mediaTop Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga