AerCap Executes Lease For 7 Airbus A350 Aircraft To Delta Air Lines

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AERannounces agreements with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) for the long-term lease of seven Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A350-900 aircraft, delivering in Q3 and Q4 of 2021.
  • All the aircrafts leased are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.
  • The company says this is a significant transaction for them with one of the world's largest and most successful airlines.
  • Price action: AER shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $50.52 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

