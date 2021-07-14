AerCap Executes Lease For 7 Airbus A350 Aircraft To Delta Air Lines
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) announces agreements with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) for the long-term lease of seven Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A350-900 aircraft, delivering in Q3 and Q4 of 2021.
- All the aircrafts leased are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.
- The company says this is a significant transaction for them with one of the world's largest and most successful airlines.
- Price action: AER shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $50.52 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
