 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 At Premium Versus Third Party Products: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For iPhone 12 At Premium Versus Third Party Products: TechCrunch
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) MagSafe Battery Pack went up for pre-order online today for $99, with an estimated arrival of Jul 19, TechCrunch reports
  • The new pack comes in white (with a subtly gray Apple logo on the back) and provides up to 15W wireless charging.
  • The pack itself charges via the Lightning port. Users can plug it in with the phone attached for a quicker charge to both the pack and battery at once.
  • The product commands a premium versus Anker and Mophie's products, ranging between $45-$50 range for a 5,000 mAh battery.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.79% at $145.63 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
European Union Delays Tax On Biggest Tech Companies
Analyzing Apple's Unusual Options Activity
Analyst Ratings For Apple
Apple Allocates Over $1B For California's Affordable Housing Support
Apple Shares Hit Record High: What The Street Is Saying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs techcrunchNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com