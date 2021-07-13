Tecogen Secures Chiller Order For Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Massachusetts
- Tecogen Inc (OTC: TGEN) announced an order for two 300-ton Tecochill chillers for an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Massachusetts.
- This order brings the total installed capacity of Tecochill chillers sold to cannabis cultivation facilities to 10,850 tons.
- These chillers are expected to be serviced out of its Waltham service headquarters.
- "The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space continues to be a strong market for our chillers," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's CEO.
- Price action: TGEN shares are trading lower by 1.05% at $1.89 on the last check Tuesday.
