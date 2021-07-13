Vision Marine Technologies Partners With Shaun Torrente To Pilot Hellkats 32' Catamaran
- Electric recreational boat manufacturer Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has partnered with Shaun Torrente to pilot the Hellkats 32' Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran.
- The Catamaran will be equipped with a twin application of Vision Marine's E-Motion powertrain system.
- Torrente will work with Vision Marine and HellKats Powerboats to design the lower unit section of the engine and assist with rigging, fabrication, and setup of the boat.
- Torrente will pilot the Hellkats 32' widebody boat for the world speed record attempt.
- Price action: VMAR shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $8.47 on the last check Tuesday.
