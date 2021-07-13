Amazon Warehouse Harbors Ambitions To Go Public: WSJ
- Startup ROX Financial LP aims to launch a real estate investment trust via an NYSE initial public offering to acquire Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) leased 146,000-square-foot Bay Area warehouse, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- A publicly traded real-estate company that owns only a single property does not currently exist in the U.S.
- The startup aims to grow and own a collection of warehouses to serve Amazon.
- It plans to raise $82.5 million from 8.25 million shares at $10 a share. The proposed ticker symbol is "AMZL."
- The firm would be starting with one warehouse in Oakley, Calif.
- The warehouse prepares orders for the last-mile delivery to Amazon customers.
- It includes automated conveyor systems and electrical infrastructure for future vehicle charging stations.
- The 25-acre site, built last year, houses a fleet of Amazon delivery vans in a business that competes with United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX).
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.82% at $3,749.03 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Maryland GovPics from Wikimedia Commons
