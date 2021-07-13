 Skip to main content

Disgruntled Nebraska Burger King Workers Tell The World: 'We All Quit'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
The employees of a Burger King restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska, have become the center of social media attention by quitting their jobs in unison and publicizing their exit on the eatery’s sign.

What Happened: KLKN-TV reported the Burger King unit’s nine-person staff posted the messages “WE ALL QUIT” and “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE” on the sign outside of the restaurant.

The workers cited an inhospitable work environment, including a kitchen without air conditioning that resulted in a 90-degree setting that sent Rachel Flores, the former general manager, to the hospital for dehydration. Flores stated her employer called her a “baby” for needing medical care.

What Happened Next: Flores, who had already provided her two-week notice, stated the sign was conceived as a “kind of a laugh to upper management,” adding she never imagined it would gain global attention.

“I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook,” she said. “I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down.”

Neither the senior management of the Burger King unit in Lincoln nor the chain’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), publicly commented on the attention brought by the workers’ exit, which has been widely reported across the country and in overseas media. The unit in question is still open, albeit a little short-staffed.

Photo: Courtesy Rachel Flores and KLKN-TV.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Burger King employees quitting Nebraska trendy story

