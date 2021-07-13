 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Downgrades Sapiens International To Neutral, Sees 38% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Jackson Ader downgraded Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ: SPNS) to Neutral from Overweight with a $35 price target after assuming coverage of the name. 
  • The price target implies a 37.9% upside potential.
  • Ader expects the company's growth to be in the high single digits over the next few years, below expectations for peers, which presently benefitted from the cloud transition among larger customers. 
  • Ader believes Sapiens will trade at a discount to Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) and Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE).
  • Price action: SPNS shares traded lower by 2.22% at $25.57 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SPNS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jun 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Jan 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPNS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

