Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 8.62 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 10.0 QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.57 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.71 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 3.29

Bel Fuse has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.23, which has decreased by 215.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.56%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 1.67% in the previous quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.21, which has decreased by 85.0% compared to Q4, which was 1.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.71%, which has decreased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 2.13%.

QIWI has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.44, which has decreased by 20.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from 11.52% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cheetah Mobile saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q4 to 0.08 now. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.