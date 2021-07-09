How To Own A Sealed 2001 Apple iPod (And How Much Is It Worth?)

Over 400 million iPods have been sold by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) since being released in December 2001. The first batch came with high demand and sold out across the nation. There likely aren't a lot of sealed versions of this first Apple iPod, but one could be owned by many people thanks to Rally Rd.

The Apple iPod: Rally Rd is offering 5,000 shares of a 1st generation sealed 2001 Apple iPod. Each share will be sold for $5. Included in the lot is the original Apple store bag and the unopened iPod sleeve.

The iPod is the white 5GB model that retailed for $399 back in 2001 and was one of around 25,000 first edition iPods sold by Apple.

The Certificate of Authenticity lists this iPod as being purchased at the Willowbrook Mall Apple Store in Plano, Texas as a gift. The child kept the item sealed in a bag in a closet never using it.

In October 2001, Apple CEO Steve Jobs promised to put 1,000 songs in user’s pockets with the iPod: “With iPod, listening to music will never be the same again,” he said.

Two sealed iPods sold on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) for $25,000 and $21,995 in 2014 and 2021, respectively.

About Rally Rd: Offering stakes in cars, wine, books, comics, sports cards and memorabilia, Rally Rd is one of a handful of companies offering fractional ownership to its customers.

The company’s items that have been launched in offerings include prototype Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shoes, first edition Pokemon cards, memorabilia from the Apollo 11 space mission and even dinosaur bones.

Rally has offered two other Apple-related assets in the past.

The company offered shares of a 1986 Macintosh Plus signed by Steve Jobs and the Apple team. The computer was valued at $50,000 in the offering back in October 2020 and has since risen in value to $110,000 on Rally’s secondary market.

The company offered shares in an original Apple I computer in April 2021. Shares priced at $25 and 1,840 investors and collectors bought up 33,000 shares of the computer offering valuing the asset at $825,000.

Items are offered on the secondary market typically once every three months after their offering is closed.

Photo: iPod 1G, Wikimedia