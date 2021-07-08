 Skip to main content

Why Digital Brands Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Shares of Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) are trading higher after the company said it estimates Q2 revenue increased by approximately 100% over Q1.

CEO Hil Davis said the company expects to see 'significantly improved' operating results in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 due to 'sufficient cash and inventory to support expected levels of operations.'

Digital Brands Group offers a variety of apparel through numerous brands on a direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company has utilized an omnichannel strategy in offering the styles and content not only online but at select wholesale and retail storefronts.

At the time of publication, shares of Digital Brands Group were trading 17.08% higher at $6.18. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

 

