Playboy, Gaming Technologies To Launch Rummy Mobile Game In India
- Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) is partnering with Gaming Technologies Inc (OTC: GMGT) to bring a new Playboy-branded, skill-based, real-money Rummy mobile game to the Indian market.
- The game is expected to launch in 2021.
- "Our partnership with Gametech will cater to the young consumer's desire for the Playboy brand in India across gaming and other categories including retail, beauty, venues, and hospitality," said Reena Patel, President, International at PLBY Group.
- The online gaming industry in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% to $2.8 billion by 2022, according to reports on a Deloitte India study.
- Price action: PLBY shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $34.54 on the last check Thursday.
