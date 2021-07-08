38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares jumped 251.5% to $37.19 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) gained 65.4% to $32.80.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) surged 39.1% to $4.34. The company recently reaffirmed sales guidance.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) jumped 31% to $3.87 after the company announced it was awarded a $4.7 million Australian Federal Government scientific grant to manufacture biosensor technology.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 28.7% to $9.32 after the company said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has approved four of the company’s new hybrid corn breeds in China.
- Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares jumped 25.9% to $6.63 after the company said it estimates Q2 revenue increased by approximately 100% over Q1 2021 figures.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares gained 24.1% to $9.37 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) surged 20.8% to $3.30.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained 18.8% to $4.7050.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) climbed 17% to $17.71 after the company issued preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it expects Q2 revenue to be in a range of $34 million to $35 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3 million to $7 million. GAN raised its full-year guidance to a range of $125 million to $135 million.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 13.2% to $10.96.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) shares climbed 12.8% to $6.50 after the company reported strong preliminary results for its first quarter. The company said it sees Q1 sales of $105 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $89.7 million.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 12.3% to $3.57.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 11.6% to $4.50. Calyxt announced addition of triploid breeding to its hemp breeding platform.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 10.3% to $3.94. Puhui Wealth Investment Management recently reported 2H sales of $596,981.
- 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 9.7% to $1.13. 9 Meters was recently added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares rose 6.2% to $20.01 after the company reported the FDA 510(k) clearance of its 7D surgical percutaneous spine module for minimally invasive surgery.
Losers
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares dipped 25.7% to $50.20 after jumping over 148% on Wednesday.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 24.4% to $19.85 after dropping around 17% on Wednesday on continued post-IPO volatility.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 23.1% to $25.48 as traders circulated a finance.sinia.com report titled "The 360 IOU APP, the core product of 360 Digital, has been removed."
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares dipped 18.1% to $6.14 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) dipped 16.8% to $0.9988 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering to $13.5 million.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) fell 15.7% to $8.91.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 15.3% to $5.04.
- Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 14.5% to $1.42. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares gained over 10% on Wednesday after the company announced it received forgiveness of $1,768,762 of loan proceeds previously received under the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 13.5% to $4.48. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company provided a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 13.3% to $7.41. Bridgeline Digital recently reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.2% to $16.70 after dropping 20% on Wednesday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement..
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) dropped 11% to $6.16.
- FinVolution Group - ADR (NASDAQ: FINV) shares fell 10.1% to $7.91.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 10.1% to $11.79.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares dipped 9.9% to $15.32. Full Truck Alliance announced that China’s Cybersecurity Review had initiated a cybersecurity review of its Yunmanman and Huochebang apps.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) dropped 9.6% to $2.45.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 9.5% to $3.0750. OncoSec Medical shares jumped 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) dropped 9.3% to $8.78 after climbing around 33% on Wednesday.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) fell 9.1% to $9.93. The Glimpse Group recently priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 8.2% to $13.69 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 7.1% to $4.8335. Vivos Therapeutics shares surged over 23% on Wednesday after an independent study showed 97% of Vivos patients achieved their desired treatment outcome..
