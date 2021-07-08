 Skip to main content

MongoDB: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 10:49am   Comments
During Q1, MongoDB's (NASDAQ:MDB) reported sales totaled $181.65 million. Despite a 3.46% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $61.45 million. In Q4, MongoDB brought in $171.00 million in sales but lost $59.39 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, MongoDB posted an ROCE of 0.23%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows MongoDB is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In MongoDB's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

MongoDB reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.15/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.37/share.

 

