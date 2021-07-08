Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) - P/E: 5.93 Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) - P/E: 6.38 OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) - P/E: 7.23 Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) - P/E: 4.02 FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) - P/E: 7.85

This quarter, Fidelity National Finl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.01 in Q4 and is now 1.56. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.14%, which has decreased by 0.5% from 3.64% last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.3 in Q4 to 1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.44%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 1.53% last quarter.

OneMain Holdings's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.37, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.77. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.13%, which has decreased by 23.52% from 28.65% in the previous quarter.

Athene Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.85 in Q4 to 3.8 now. Athene Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

FinVolution Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.31, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.26. FinVolution Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.