 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) - P/E: 5.93
  2. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) - P/E: 6.38
  3. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) - P/E: 7.23
  4. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) - P/E: 4.02
  5. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) - P/E: 7.85

This quarter, Fidelity National Finl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.01 in Q4 and is now 1.56. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.14%, which has decreased by 0.5% from 3.64% last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.3 in Q4 to 1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.44%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 1.53% last quarter.

OneMain Holdings's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.37, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.77. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.13%, which has decreased by 23.52% from 28.65% in the previous quarter.

Athene Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.85 in Q4 to 3.8 now. Athene Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

FinVolution Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.31, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.26. FinVolution Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (FNF + HTH)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com