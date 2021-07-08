Tesla China's June Sales Are In: How Does The EV Giant Stack Up Against Homegrown Rivals?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported last week with record quarterly sales, although not much was known at that time about its performance in its key Chinese market. For the uninitiated, Tesla does not break down numbers by month or region.

A new report from a Chinese industry body shows the U.S. company did not quite match up to its domestic rivals in June in terms of month-over-month growth in China.

Tesla Sales Fall Month-Over-Month In China: Tesla sold 33,155 made-in-China vehicles, including its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUVs, in June, Reuters reported, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Of the total, 28,138 vehicles were sold in China and the remaining 5,017 were exported.

The total June sales in China represented a 122% year-over-year increase but a 0.9% month-over-month dip.

Tesla's China sales slumped to 25,845 units in April before bouncing back strongly to 33,463 vehicles in May. The lukewarm performance in April was blamed on negative headlines regarding quality issues with its vehicles and a government ban of Tesla vehicles from certain sensitive locations.

Tesla Vs. Chinese EV Makers: Chinese EV startup Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported 116.1% year-over-year growth and a 20.4% month-over-month increase in June deliveries, which totaled 8,083 units.

XPeng, Inc.'s (NYSE: XPEV) June sales came in at 6,565 vehicles, a 617% year-over-year jump and a 15.5% month-over-month increase.

The Warren Buffett-backed BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) sold 40,532 new energy vehicles in June, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Counting only BEVs, the Chinese automaker sold 20,016 vehicles in June, up 102% year-over-year.

At last check, Tesla shares were down 1.35% at $635.94.

