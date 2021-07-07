 Skip to main content

Mozilla Study Alleges YouTube Search Algorithm Violates Own Policies: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
  • Mozilla Foundation’s research found that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube’s recommendation engine continues to direct viewers to videos that showed false claims and sexualized content, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The platform’s algorithms suggested that 71% of the videos were objectionable, Mozilla reports.
  • It also pointed to loopholes in YouTube’s efforts to steer users to videos based on viewership patterns instead of the viral videos.
  • The objectionable videos included a sexualized parody of “Toy Story” and an election video falsely suggesting Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates hired students involved with Black Lives Matter to count ballots in battleground states.
  • YouTube later removed 200 flagged videos which got over 160 million views before removing them.
  • YouTube elaborated on its efforts to counter the issue. The recommendation algorithm helped to generate $19.7 billion in revenue for 2020. Human moderators did not screen the daily uploads before going live for cost control. 
  • The policing algorithms have reduced inappropriate content by 70% since 2019. The company surveys also proved user satisfaction regarding its recommendations.
  • Mozilla’s Firefox internet browser competed with Alphabet’s Chrome browser. A browser-related licensing agreement accounted for over half of Mozilla Foundation’s funding.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.27% at $2,602.39 on the last check Wednesday.

