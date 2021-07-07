Mozilla Study Alleges YouTube Search Algorithm Violates Own Policies: WSJ
- Mozilla Foundation’s research found that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube’s recommendation engine continues to direct viewers to videos that showed false claims and sexualized content, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The platform’s algorithms suggested that 71% of the videos were objectionable, Mozilla reports.
- It also pointed to loopholes in YouTube’s efforts to steer users to videos based on viewership patterns instead of the viral videos.
- The objectionable videos included a sexualized parody of “Toy Story” and an election video falsely suggesting Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates hired students involved with Black Lives Matter to count ballots in battleground states.
- YouTube later removed 200 flagged videos which got over 160 million views before removing them.
- YouTube elaborated on its efforts to counter the issue. The recommendation algorithm helped to generate $19.7 billion in revenue for 2020. Human moderators did not screen the daily uploads before going live for cost control.
- The policing algorithms have reduced inappropriate content by 70% since 2019. The company surveys also proved user satisfaction regarding its recommendations.
- Mozilla’s Firefox internet browser competed with Alphabet’s Chrome browser. A browser-related licensing agreement accounted for over half of Mozilla Foundation’s funding.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.27% at $2,602.39 on the last check Wednesday.
