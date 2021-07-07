 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Trade Desk Introduces Venture Capital Arm TD7; Solimar Trading Platform For Marketers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
The Trade Desk Introduces Venture Capital Arm TD7; Solimar Trading Platform For Marketers
  • The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTDlaunched an internal venture capital arm, TD7, to invest in open internet-focused technology innovators.
  • It emphasized an initial investment in Chalice, a company pioneering new approaches to algorithmic ad buying.
  • Additionally, the company also introduced its new trading platform, Solimar, to help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet.
  • Solimar enables marketers to release the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns while advancing consumer-conscious privacy.
  • Price action: TTD shares traded higher by 2.35% at $78.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTD)

A Look Into Trade Desk's Price Over Earnings
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Makes A Big Move, But Is It Enough?
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Trade Desk Stock Is Forming Into A Pennant Pattern, Could See A Breakout
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com