The Trade Desk Introduces Venture Capital Arm TD7; Solimar Trading Platform For Marketers
- The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) launched an internal venture capital arm, TD7, to invest in open internet-focused technology innovators.
- It emphasized an initial investment in Chalice, a company pioneering new approaches to algorithmic ad buying.
- Additionally, the company also introduced its new trading platform, Solimar, to help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet.
- Solimar enables marketers to release the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns while advancing consumer-conscious privacy.
- Price action: TTD shares traded higher by 2.35% at $78.36 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.