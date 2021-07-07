Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 2.63 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.33 Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) - P/E: 9.93 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 5.23 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.07

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.34, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.69. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.61 in Q1 and is now 2.02. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.89% last quarter.

Algonquin Power has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.2, which has decreased by 4.76% compared to Q4, which was 0.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.33%, which has increased by 0.35% from 3.98% in the previous quarter.

Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.7 in Q4 and is now -0.09. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.