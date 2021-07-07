 Skip to main content

LGI Homes Posts 31% Growth In June Home Closings

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:22am   Comments
  • LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) reported that it closed 997 homes in June 2021, representing a 31.2% year-on-year growth.
  • The company also posted a 42.4% Y/Y growth in the second quarter home closings.
  • The company ended the first six months of 2021 with a total of 5,417 home closings, a 41.1% increase Y/Y.
  • As of June 30, 2021, LGI had 106 active selling communities.
  • The financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
  • Price action: LGIH shares were up 3.11% at $167.11 on the last check Wednesday.

News

