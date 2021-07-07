 Skip to main content

Ceragon Networks Bags Multi-Year Managed Services Contract From US Service Provider
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
  • 5G wireless transport solutions provider Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNTwon a multi-year managed services agreement from a U.S. network service provider.
  • The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
  • The service provider focuses on delivering a comprehensive suite of connectivity services to enterprise customers leveraging its fiber-optic network. It recently expanded its offering to include wireless connectivity.
  • The service provider will utilize Ceragon's managed services to improve the performance of its newly acquired wireless network, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal management, with a preventive maintenance approach for predictable OPEX.
  • Price action: CRNT shares traded higher by 3.49% at $3.85 on the last check Wednesday.

