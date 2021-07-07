 Skip to main content

BT, Box Extend Cloud Content Management Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOXexpanded its relationship with communications services and solutions provider BT Group PLC (OTC: BTGOF). 
  • Box powers intelligent, workflow-driven content management for BT's Global unit under the extended collaboration. 
  • BT first became a Box customer in 2019. It has since implemented Box as its secure platform to power intelligent, workflow-driven content management at its Global unit. 
  • Box enables the globally largest and most regulated enterprises to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. 
  • BT publicly joins a growing list of leading global organizations leveraging Box to power new ways of working, including the Metropolitan Police Service of London, U.S. Air Force, and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN). 
  • Price action: BOX shares closed lower by 2.23% at $26.34 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Tech

