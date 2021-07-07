BT, Box Extend Cloud Content Management Partnership
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) expanded its relationship with communications services and solutions provider BT Group PLC (OTC: BTGOF).
- Box powers intelligent, workflow-driven content management for BT's Global unit under the extended collaboration.
- BT first became a Box customer in 2019. It has since implemented Box as its secure platform to power intelligent, workflow-driven content management at its Global unit.
- Box enables the globally largest and most regulated enterprises to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information.
- BT publicly joins a growing list of leading global organizations leveraging Box to power new ways of working, including the Metropolitan Police Service of London, U.S. Air Force, and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
- Price action: BOX shares closed lower by 2.23% at $26.34 on Tuesday.
