Healthcare Technology Firm Sophia Genetics Files for $100M IPO, Inks Cancer Data Deal With GE Healthcare
- According to a registration statement with the SEC, Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) is looking to raise $100 million in an initial public offering.
- The firm has not disclosed the number of shares it will offer or the IPO price range.
- With twin headquarters in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, and Boston, the bioinformatics company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol SOPH.
- J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Credit Suisse are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- To date, Sophia has raised at least $251 million in private equity, most recently in a $110 million Series F round that closed in October 2020.
- The company offers a core genomic analytics platform called Data-Driven Medicine, a cloud-based SaaS platform to analyze data and generate insights from multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
- The platform and related solutions are currently used by more than 750 hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma institutions globally.
- Sophia also announced that it signed a letter of intent with GE Healthcare to co-develop new artificial intelligence-driven analytics and workflow technologies to improve the matching of treatments based on genetic and tumor profiles of cancer patients.
