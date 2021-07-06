Nintendo Launches Upgraded Switch Model With OLED Screen

Switch, made by Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTC: NTDOY), is the best-selling gaming console in the U.S. It's now getting an upgraded version.

What Happened: Nintendo launched a new Nintendo Switch model with OLED screen, the Japanese company revealed on its website Tuesday. The system will be available in white set or neon red/neon blue set.

The new variant, priced at $349.99, will be available on Oct. 8.

The new gaming console will have a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal space and enhanced audio, the company said.

The wide, adjustable stand allows easy viewing in Tabletop mode. It can also be adjusted to find the optimal viewing angle.

One key difference between the Switch OLED model and the original Switch launched in March 2017 is the screen, which in the latest iteration is powered by OLED technology and is bigger. The original has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display. Both have the same 1280 x 720 resolution.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model, the company said, is compatible with all Nintendo Switch games as well as users' existing Joy-con controllers.

Why It's Important: Nintendo now sells the original Switch, priced at $300, and Switch Lite, priced at $200.

Despite rivals Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) launching new iterations of their respective gaming consoles, namely Xbox Series X and PS5, in late 2020, Nintendo held onto the pole position in terms of gaming console sales. The new Switch OLED model could help Nintendo to stay on top.

At last check, Nintendo shares were up 2.49% to $75.29 at publication Tuesday.