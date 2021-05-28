 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sony Ramps Up PS5 Production, Aims To Break 24-Year-Old Record
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
Sony Ramps Up PS5 Production, Aims To Break 24-Year-Old Record

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) launched its next-generation PlayStation 5 gaming console in November.

Sales of the gaming hardware are going through the roof, as seen in the strong sales numbers revealed by the company in its earnings report for fiscal year 2020.

What Happened: Sony is now prepping to clock in record PS5 sales in fiscal year 2022, and to achieve the feat, the Japanese electronics giant is planning to ramp up production to at least 22.6 million.

The strong outlook comes despite the uncertainty surrounding a  semiconductor shortage.

"We aim to make fiscal year 2022 our strongest ever," Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in an investor presentation.

The previous record for Sony in annual console sales was in fiscal year 1998, when it sold 22.6 million units of the original Play Station console.

Sony noted that monthly active users, game play average hours per account and game monetization have all increased with the PS5.

PS5 sales for the year ended March 31, or fiscal year 2020, stood at 7.8 million.

Related Link: PS5 A Major Catalyst For This Small Cap Video Game Stock; Could Xbox Be Next?

Why It's Important: Sony launched the PS5 in China in late April and began accepting preorders. China is a huge market for console sales and the fact that Sony has gotten in ahead of Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox bodes well for the Japanese company.

The company sees redoubled China focus, broadening of direct physical retailing capacity, first-party studio expansion, cloud & service strategy, new levels of immersion and ‘Beyond Console' approach as next growth vectors.

Related Link: Discord Lands Minority Investment From Rival Sony, After It Rejected Microsoft Bid

Photo courtesy of Sony. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

Why 'Nintendo Marriage' Is Trending On Social Media
Opinion: What Will Be The Next Big Streaming Industry Acquisition?
Tesla Hit As The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Fell Today. Here's Why.
MLB.TV Releases Strong 2021 Viewership Numbers: Here's How You Can Trade It
Pat Sajak Accidentally Reveals 'Wheel Of Fortune' Answer During Game
DMX, Rapper With Troubled Life, Dies At 50
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: PlayStation 5 PS5 trendy storyNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com