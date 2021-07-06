RealReal's Q2 Gross Merchandise Value Up 91%; Growth Rate Slows In June
- Online marketplace for resale luxury goods, The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) has reported the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of about $350 million for the second quarter, a 91% increase year-on-year.
- GMV growth rate was 132% for April, 85% for May, and 67% for June.
- GMV has exceeded the company’s prior outlook of $320 million to $330 million.
- The Average Order Value (AOV) grew 25% Y/Y to about $520.
- The year-on-year AOV growth rate was 28% for April, 25% for May, and 22% for June.
- Price action: REAL shares are trading lower by 6.79% at $18.90.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Retail Sales Small Cap