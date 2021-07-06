 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Raises Nvidia Price Target Signifying 16% Upside, Reiterates Overweight Rating
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:44am   Comments
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised NVIDIA Corp’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target to $950 from $775. Vinh reiterated an Overweight rating.
  • The new price target implies a 15.9% upside on the company’s Friday closing price at $819.48.
  • Feedback confirms robust gaming demand and not crypto mining demand fueled by introducing Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMPs) and healthy data center strength, Vinh cited.
  • Recently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed optimism over regulatory support for the acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm Ltd in a deal valued at $40 billion.
  • Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.22% at $829.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media

