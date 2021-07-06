KeyBanc Raises Nvidia Price Target Signifying 16% Upside, Reiterates Overweight Rating
- KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised NVIDIA Corp’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target to $950 from $775. Vinh reiterated an Overweight rating.
- The new price target implies a 15.9% upside on the company’s Friday closing price at $819.48.
- Feedback confirms robust gaming demand and not crypto mining demand fueled by introducing Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMPs) and healthy data center strength, Vinh cited.
- Recently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed optimism over regulatory support for the acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm Ltd in a deal valued at $40 billion.
- Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.22% at $829.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2021
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jun 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
