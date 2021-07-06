FuboTV Finance Chief Announces Departure Plans
- FuboTV Inc’s (NYSE: FUBO) Simone Nardi will depart as the company CFO once it appointed the next Finance Chief to pursue other opportunities. The company filed the 8-K dated June 29 on July 2.
- The announcement follows the U.S. District Court’s dismissal of a shareholder derivative action with prejudice.
- The lawsuit alleged breaches of fiduciary duties of loyalty and good faith and waste of corporate assets. Nardi was one of the defendants in the lawsuit.
- Price action: FUBO shares traded lower by 2.2% at $29.4 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Management Tech Media