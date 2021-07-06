 Skip to main content

FuboTV Finance Chief Announces Departure Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:36am   Comments
FuboTV Finance Chief Announces Departure Plans
  • FuboTV Inc’s (NYSE: FUBO) Simone Nardi will depart as the company CFO once it appointed the next Finance Chief to pursue other opportunities. The company filed the 8-K dated June 29 on July 2.
  • The announcement follows the U.S. District Court’s dismissal of a shareholder derivative action with prejudice.
  • The lawsuit alleged breaches of fiduciary duties of loyalty and good faith and waste of corporate assets. Nardi was one of the defendants in the lawsuit.
  • Price action: FUBO shares traded lower by 2.2% at $29.4 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

