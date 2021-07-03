 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reddit Trading Group WallStreetBets Goes Private: Where Will Retail Traders Go Now?

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Reddit Trading Group WallStreetBets Goes Private: Where Will Retail Traders Go Now?

Reddit group r/WallStreetBets (WSB) has closed its doors and is now a private-only community. 

What Happened: Only users who moderators have approved will be able to view the page and take part in discussions.

Why This Matters: WallStreetBets is the group that initiated the mega GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze at the end of January. They managed to drive the price of GameStop to over $400 while causing massive damage to hedge funds that shorted it, such as Melvin Capital.

WSB stood together while brokerages like Robinhood (which recently filed for an IPO) banned buying “meme stocks” and driving fear in the market. Coining the phrase “Diamond Hands,” the group has managed to rally together all retail traders who took up trading during last year’s lockdown.

More recently, the group had pushed AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) to over $70 in the middle of June.

Before this shutdown, WallStreetBets had over 10 million members.

What’s Next: Previous members of WallStreetBets will need a new place to go to discourse various trading ideas. One platform that could take advantage of the recent influx of homeless traders is Discord.

Discord is a platform that many traders have already joined, and many trading groups already exist, such as Atlas Trading and StockVIP, both with over 200,000 members.

Discord has gotten multiple offers for their platform, including a $10 billion bid from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: GameStop
Looking Into GameStop's Return On Capital Employed
June 2021: Sharesight Users' Top 20 Trades
Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry
Virgin Galactic Joins Clover Health, AMC, Wish, AMD Among Top WallStreetBets Interests
Why Jim Lebenthal Thinks GM Will Reach An All-Time High This Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AMC Diamond Hands Discord gamestop gme Meme StocksNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com