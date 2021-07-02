WynnBET Partners With San Carlos Apache Tribe For Sports Betting License In Arizona
- Wynn Resort’s (NASDAQ: WYNN) casino and sports betting app, WynnBET, has partnered with the San Carlos Apache Tribe to pursue an online sports betting license in Arizona.
- The partnership makes Arizona the 16th state where WynnBET operates or plans to launch.
- WynnBET will work directly with the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise, which operates the Apache Gold Casino and Apache Sky Casino, to secure licensure.
- WynnBET’s current market access covers about 53% of the U.S. population.
- Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $122.04 on the last check Friday.
