WynnBET Partners With San Carlos Apache Tribe For Sports Betting License In Arizona

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
  • Wynn Resort’s (NASDAQ: WYNN) casino and sports betting app, WynnBET, has partnered with the San Carlos Apache Tribe to pursue an online sports betting license in Arizona.
  • The partnership makes Arizona the 16th state where WynnBET operates or plans to launch.
  • WynnBET will work directly with the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise, which operates the Apache Gold Casino and Apache Sky Casino, to secure licensure.
  • WynnBET’s current market access covers about 53% of the U.S. population.
  • Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $122.04 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs sports bettingNews Sports General

