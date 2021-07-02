International Game Tech To Set Up Sports Betting In Coushatta Casino
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) will set up sports betting at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Los Angeles.
- IGT will deliver its proven PlaySports turnkey solution to help the casino establish a sports betting program, including its trading advisory services.
- "Coushatta Casino Resort is Louisiana's largest casino resort and represents another significant milestone for IGT as we continue to drive our U.S. sports betting momentum," said IGT SVP Enrico Drago.
- Price action: IGT shares closed higher by 0.79% at $24.17 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs sports bettingNews Sports General