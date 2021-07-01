 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Robinhood Could Offer 35% Of IPO Shares To Its Own Customers: WSJ
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Robinhood Could Offer 35% Of IPO Shares To Its Own Customers: WSJ

One of the most highly anticipated IPOs of the second half of 2021 will likely be Robinhood, a popular trading app.

What Happened: Robinhood has said since March it would allocate a portion of its IPO shares to its customers as it pushes into the IPO allocation market.

The company could offer as much as 35% of its IPO shares to its customers, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Companies often allocate 10% of shares to individual investors according to sources.

Robinhood has begun offering allocations of certain IPOs to customers. The company offered shares of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) and Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) to its customers. Robinhood also announced that Duolingo IPO shares will be offered to its customers.

See Also: How To Buy Robinhood IPO Stock 

Why It’s Important: Allocating a large portion of its share to customers could be an incentive to get new customers to sign up for Robinhood prior to the IPO.

Robinhood has more than 18 million funded accounts and saw customer accounts rise in 2020 and early 2021 with the boost of new retail traders entering the market, but it faces competition from other commission-free brokerages.

Competitors like SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Public.com have offered IPO allocations to their customers.

Four new biotech SPACs from Chamath Palihapitiya offered 5% of shares exclusively to customers on SoFi.

The IPO market has been hot in 2021 with more than $190 billion raised from offerings in the first six months, exceeding the record set in 2020.

Related Link: Want to learn more about the stock market? Check out Benzinga's YouTube shows. 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOFI)

Chipmakers Micron, AMD Become Top WallStreetBets Interests Alongside Clover Health, SoFi
Bulls, Bears Battle In SoFi And Options Traders Bet On Bulls
Understanding SoFi Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In SoFi Technologies
3 Stocks To Watch Today Based On High Retail-Investor Interest
SoFi, Clover Health See Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest; Workhorse, Wish, Blackberry Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chamath Palihapitiya Clear Source Duolingo Figs Public.com RobinhoodNews IPOs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com