Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 7.28 Frontline (NYSE:FRO) - P/E: 6.47 Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) - P/E: 9.78 DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) - P/E: 5.23 Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.04

Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.01, which has increased by 101.43% compared to Q4, which was -0.7. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from last quarter's yield of 4.1%.

Most recently, Frontline reported earnings per share at 0.04, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from last quarter's yield of 1.32%.

This quarter, Western Midstream experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.62 in Q4 and is now 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.6%, which has decreased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 7.52%.

This quarter, DHT Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.04 in Q4 and is now 0.07. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.61%, which has decreased by 0.74% from last quarter's yield of 3.35%.

Camber Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.19, which has increased by 56.82% compared to Q1, which was -0.44. Camber Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.