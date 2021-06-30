Neonode, Dewhurst Partner To Tap Contactless Elevator Control Market
- Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) and Dewhurst U.K. Ltd inked an agreement for Dewhurst to design, market, and sell contactless elevator control products and solutions featuring Neonode contactless technology.
- After successfully evaluating Neonode touch sensor modules, Dewhurst started a new product development project that led to its first contactless elevator product launch in early 2021.
- The HALO brings user-friendly touchless technology inside the lift car and its sleek design and standalone nature.
- The HALO product has a presence in multiple U.K. locations.
- Price action: NEON shares closed higher by 0.98% at $6.17 on Wednesday.
