5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) - P/E: 5.92
  2. P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) - P/E: 9.81
  3. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) - P/E: 7.08
  4. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 3.77
  5. USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) - P/E: 8.75

Most recently, Steel Partners Holdings reported earnings per share at 1.6, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.94%, which has increased by 7.94% from 0.0% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, P.A.M. Transportation experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.98 in Q4 and is now 2.08. P.A.M. Transportation does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, SPAR Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.1 in Q4 and is now 0.04. SPAR Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Danaos reported earnings per share at 2.83, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.29. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

USD Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q4 to 0.26 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.09%, which has decreased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 8.39%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

