ReneSola Bags 33 MW Solar Projects From Poland's Electricity Auction
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
  • Solar project developer ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOLwon 29 solar utility projects with a capacity of 1 MW for each and a larger-scale utility project with a total of 4 MW.
  • Poland's Contract for Difference (CFD) granted the 30 projects. They were eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff.  
  • The winning bid price averaged $58/MWh for the 4 MW project and $ 61/MWh for the 1MW projects. The projects were likely to be connected to the grid within the next two years.
  • In Poland, the Energy Regulation Office held the country's latest solar power auction on June 8 and June 11.
  • Price action: SOL shares traded lower by 2.36% at $9.18 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

