 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arrival, Ambarella Collaborate Over Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Arrival, Ambarella Collaborate Over Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
  • Electric vehicles (EVs) company Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVLselected AI vision silicon company Ambarella Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMBA) CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor for the environmental perception module available for all types of Arrival vehicles.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The module will enable autonomous driving (AD) and ADAS features in the Arrival Bus and Van.
  • Arrival expects it to accelerate the mass adoption of EVs globally by producing affordable commercial vehicles across the whole transportation ecosystem and working closely with cities and governments to transform mobility.
  • The ADAS features will provide commercial sector vehicles with advanced safety and convenience-related driver assistance capabilities.
  • Ambarella’s CV2FS AI vision processor provides the required neural network processing performance, stereovision support, excellent image quality at low power, Arrival EVP Sergey Malygin said.
  • The Ambarella CV2FS AI vision processor offers an open platform for differentiated, high-performance automotive systems and enables safety-critical applications. With CVflow AI processing and ASIL-B(D) compliance, CV2FS targets forward-facing monocular and stereo vision ADAS cameras, as well as computer vision ECUs for high levels of autonomy.
  • Price action: ARVL shares traded lower by 0.44% at $16.01, and AMBA shares traded lower by 1.49% at $105.77 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + ARVL)

Smaller EV Players Not To Be Underestimated
PreMarket Prep Recap: The 4 Stocks Dennis Dick Bought Yesterday
STMicroelectronics, Arrival Forge EV Technology Partnership
Emerging EV Market Dynamics: BofA Says GM, Volkswagen Aggressive Among Legacy Automakers
Ambarella Extends SoC Portfolio
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com