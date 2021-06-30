Arrival, Ambarella Collaborate Over Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Electric vehicles (EVs) company Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) selected AI vision silicon company Ambarella Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMBA) CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor for the environmental perception module available for all types of Arrival vehicles.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The module will enable autonomous driving (AD) and ADAS features in the Arrival Bus and Van.
- Arrival expects it to accelerate the mass adoption of EVs globally by producing affordable commercial vehicles across the whole transportation ecosystem and working closely with cities and governments to transform mobility.
- The ADAS features will provide commercial sector vehicles with advanced safety and convenience-related driver assistance capabilities.
- Ambarella’s CV2FS AI vision processor provides the required neural network processing performance, stereovision support, excellent image quality at low power, Arrival EVP Sergey Malygin said.
- The Ambarella CV2FS AI vision processor offers an open platform for differentiated, high-performance automotive systems and enables safety-critical applications. With CVflow AI processing and ASIL-B(D) compliance, CV2FS targets forward-facing monocular and stereo vision ADAS cameras, as well as computer vision ECUs for high levels of autonomy.
- Price action: ARVL shares traded lower by 0.44% at $16.01, and AMBA shares traded lower by 1.49% at $105.77 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
