 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MongoDB Raises ~$900M Via Upsized Secondary Equity Offering At 6.2% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
MongoDB Raises ~$900M Via Upsized Secondary Equity Offering At 6.2% Discount
  • MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) priced 2.5 million shares at $365 per share in an upsized secondary public offering.
  • The offering price signifies a 6.2% discount to the Monday closing price of $389.23.
  • The estimated proceeds are $889 million.
  • The company previously offered to sell 2.3 million shares.
  • The proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
  • Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price action: MDB shares traded lower by 5.4% at $363 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDB)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Where MongoDB Stands With Analysts
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Economy Adds 559,000 Jobs in May
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com