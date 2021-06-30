MongoDB Raises ~$900M Via Upsized Secondary Equity Offering At 6.2% Discount
- MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) priced 2.5 million shares at $365 per share in an upsized secondary public offering.
- The offering price signifies a 6.2% discount to the Monday closing price of $389.23.
- The estimated proceeds are $889 million.
- The company previously offered to sell 2.3 million shares.
- The proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
- Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Price action: MDB shares traded lower by 5.4% at $363 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
