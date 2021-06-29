Rritual Superfoods To Launch In CVS Stores Across US
- Rritual Superfoods Inc (OTC: RRSFF) has announced its functional superfoods brand will launch in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) stores across the U.S.
- CVS will carry Rritual’s full individual product line including, Chaga IMMUNE, Lion’s Mane FOCUS, and Reishi RELAX.
- Rritual will work with CVS to develop an in-store education program for CVS-trained professionals to serve CVS consumers best.
- “In terms of the Rritual brand, placement with CVS further establishes confidence in our products and escalating demand for this category with consumers,” said David Kerbel, Chief Executive Officer, Rritual.
- Price action: RRSFF shares closed lower by 1.75% at $0.59 on the last check Tuesday.
