Papa John's Expands To Germany Via Franchise Partner

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
Papa John's Expands To Germany Via Franchise Partner
  • Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA), in partnership with its franchise partner PJ Western Group, announced its expansion into Germany.
  • Papa John’s plans to open 250 restaurants in the German market over the next seven years.
  • PJ Western Group has opened the first seven Papa John’s in Magdeburg and Leipzig and plans to open another six stores in Halle and Merseburg by the end of the summer.
  • “This expansion into Germany follows a record year of sales and growth that has positioned Papa John’s to further accelerate development in international markets,” said Papa John’s CEO Jack Swaysland.
  • Papa John’s is currently in 50 international countries.
  • Stephens maintained an Overweight rating on Papa John’s with a price target of $115.
  • Price action: PZZA shares closed higher by 0.19 at $104.65 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for PZZA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PZZA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs GermanyNews Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General

