Science Applications International Bags US Air Force Contract Worth $90M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:51am   Comments
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAICwon a new contract with the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center, Force Protection Division.
  • The company will assist the U.S. Department of Defense Combatant Commands in easing small crewless aircraft systems (sUAS) threats and protecting U.S. forces as per the contract.
  • The single-award contract is worth up to $90 million. It has a one-year base period of performance with three one-year options.
  • SAIC will provide a broad range of integrated logistics support and sustainment services to modernize defenses against the rapidly evolving threat of sUAS in the U.S., host nations, and global contingency locations.
  • SAIC will provide these services to several Combatant Commands, including Central Command, European Command, Indo-Pacific Command, Strategic Command., and the U.S. Space Force.
  • Price action: SAIC shares traded lower by 0.38% at $88.69 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs US Air ForceNews Contracts Tech Media

