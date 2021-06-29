 Skip to main content

SoftBank-Backed Dingdong Downsizes U.S. IPO Target Following Missfresh Debacle: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:31am   Comments
SoftBank-Backed Dingdong Downsizes U.S. IPO Target Following Missfresh Debacle: Reuters
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund II backed Chinese grocery app, Dingdong has downsized its U.S. initial public offering size to almost 25% of its previous plan, Reuters reports.
  • It plans to sell 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between $23.50 - $25.50 each to raise $94.4 million. It had earlier planned to sell 14 million ADSs to raise $357 million.
  • Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the Dingdong IPO.
  • The downsizing followed Tencent Holdings Ltd - (OTC: TCEHY) backed rival grocery app Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MFIPO debacle last week.
  • After opening 18% below the offer price of $10 per ADS on Friday, shares of Missfresh have dropped almost 33% below their IPO price in late afternoon trading on Monday,
  • Price action: MF shares traded higher by 0.79% at $8.91 on the last check Tuesday.

